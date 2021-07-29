Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

PGC traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

