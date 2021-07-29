Peanut Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $48,926.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,902,114 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

