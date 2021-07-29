Patron (PAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,994.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,994.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.