Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 19,732 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

