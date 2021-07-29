Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 19,732 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.
Shares of VICR opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
