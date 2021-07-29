Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

DexCom stock opened at $459.92 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $463.22. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

