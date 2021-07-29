Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04.

