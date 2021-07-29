PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $63.37 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $63.37 million and $843,473.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00244872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00762387 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.