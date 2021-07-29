Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 20th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,018.99 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.