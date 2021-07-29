Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 861.7% in July

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 861.7% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCRFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 138,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

