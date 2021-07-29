Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at $241,529,238.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,049,590 shares of company stock worth $481,918,244. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

