Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $804,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

NYSE TNET opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

