Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 307.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,093 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

