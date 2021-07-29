Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Meredith at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.