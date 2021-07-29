Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $789,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

ITRI stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

