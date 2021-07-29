Paloma Partners Management Co Has $737,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.00 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

