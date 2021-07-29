Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $405.00

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $405.00 and last traded at $403.66, with a volume of 3103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.46.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 304.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.