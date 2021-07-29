Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.370 EPS.

NYSE PKG traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 22,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

