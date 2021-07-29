Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.51 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

