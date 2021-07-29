Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.40

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

