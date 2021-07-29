Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXINF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OXINF remained flat at $$34.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.60.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

