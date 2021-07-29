Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,505 ($32.73). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($31.81), with a volume of 27,881 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,261.46.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.
