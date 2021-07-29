Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,047 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 909.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMI opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

