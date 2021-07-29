Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. 2,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,989. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

