Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

