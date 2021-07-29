Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down to $121.27

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.27, but opened at $113.16. Oshkosh shares last traded at $114.82, with a volume of 3,244 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

