Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $970.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

