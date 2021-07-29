O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $594.34. 19,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

