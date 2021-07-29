Orbitcoin Market Cap Tops $735,112.59 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $735,112.59 and $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,000.01 or 1.00098198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00028816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.00984429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00349317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00375658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00065039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

