Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $280,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

