Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

