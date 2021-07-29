Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOKE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of TOKE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

