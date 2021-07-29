Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5,250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Optiva has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

