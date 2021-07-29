OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.60 and a beta of 0.65.
Several equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
