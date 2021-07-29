OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.60 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

