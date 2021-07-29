Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.