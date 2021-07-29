Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Kadant worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.13.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.