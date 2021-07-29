Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

