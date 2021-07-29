OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OPBK opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 104.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

