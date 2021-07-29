Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 2,403,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
