Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 2,403,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

