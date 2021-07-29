OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

