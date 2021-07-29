Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

