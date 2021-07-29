Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 14,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 722,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $894.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

