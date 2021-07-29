Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OASMY remained flat at $$0.94 on Thursday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

