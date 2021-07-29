Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A GeoPark -37.77% N/A -6.78%

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. GeoPark pays out -10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 2 1 8 0 2.55 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $92.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.93%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.69 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 1.85 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -15.47

GeoPark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats GeoPark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.