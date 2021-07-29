Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0662 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $99.31 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

