Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.75. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

