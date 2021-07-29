Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target Raised to GBX 455 at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of OCI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). 2,383,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,868. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a market capitalization of £641.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.25.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.