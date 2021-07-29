Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target Raised to GBX 455 at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Shares of OCI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). 2,383,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,868. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a market capitalization of £641.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.25.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.