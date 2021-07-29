Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 275,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

