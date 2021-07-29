Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $965.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 2.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

