Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

