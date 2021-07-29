Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

